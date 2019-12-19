Oh Dang: Doorbell Cam Captures Neighbor's Propane Leak Explosion

December 19, 2019

Note: Watch your volume, explosion.

This is a doorbell cam video capturing a propane leak explosion at a house across the street. You can see the garage door starting to open (presumably providing a spark), then KABOOM, open air garage. I like how the person driving by doesn't stop. I probably wouldn't have either. Remember: like socks, explosions often come in twos. Regardless, there's no question Kevin McCallister finally killed Marv and Harry this time.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees that's one way to demo a garage with the quickness.

