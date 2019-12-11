Official Announcement Trailer For 'I Am Jesus Christ' Video Game

This is the official announcement trailer for the upcoming 'I Am Jesus Christ', a religious simulator that allows players "to experience some of Jesus' most famous miracles first hand." And, as several Youtubers didn't fail to point out, "The players guide has been out for 2000 years," "Don't play this game if you haven't read the book yet, major spoilers," and "Man, they spoiled the whole story in the trailer." All valid points. Still, vacation bible school is about to get lit.

Keep going for the full trailer.

Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees they better spend some quality time naming all the achievements (e.g. 'Party Time' for turning water into wine and 'Personal Savior And Jetski' for walking on water).