Now Clean The Walls And Ceiling: A Flying Roomba

This is a video created by engineer and Youtuber Peter Sripol of a robotic vacuum with three ducted fans attached so it can fly. As far as good ideas go, this might be the best and worst I've seen. Personally, I hate carrying things up and down the stairs so I just bought a separate Roomba for each floor of my house. "So one?" Well my house is only one story, but I don't actually own any Roombas because I don't believe in handing over detailed blueprints of my home to the robots so easily. Plus I believe in cleaning the old fashioned way. "Yelling at the hired help?" They have names, you know. "What are they?" Okay I always just yell peasants.

Keep going for the video, but definitely skip around because ten minutes and at least eight too long.

