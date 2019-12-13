Not Today, Death: Crane Falls Just Feet From Oblivious Man

This is a short video of a crane collapsing on a dock just feet from an unaware man. Honestly it's probably best he didn't see it falling because he might have panicked and run in the wrong direction like an idiot. "Says the guy who got kicked off his softball team for running to third base first." I WAS OBSERVING OPPOSITE DAY. "But it wasn't opposite day." Sure sure, but I was observing it, like if the parents who always want to move Halloween to a Friday instead of actual Halloween got their way.

Keep going for a shot of the crane afterwards and the full video.

