Nice: Man Performs The Inspector Gadget And He-Man Theme Songs On Church Organ

This is a video of organer organist Riccardo Bonci performing church organ covers of the He-Man and Inspector Gadget theme songs. The He-Man one is fine, but the Inspector Gadget cover is a grade-A certified banger. The song itself really lends itself to the organ, and it sounds like something you'd hear walking into a wacky haunted house...never to see the light of day again. MWAHAHAHAHAHA. "Wait, what?" *sheathing knife* Nothing -- nothing.

Keep going for the videos, the Inspector Gadget one is not to be missed.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees Saturday morning cartoons sure aren't what they used to be.