Nice: Man Performs The Inspector Gadget And He-Man Theme Songs On Church Organ

December 30, 2019

he-man-inspector-gadget-church-organ.jpg

This is a video of organer organist Riccardo Bonci performing church organ covers of the He-Man and Inspector Gadget theme songs. The He-Man one is fine, but the Inspector Gadget cover is a grade-A certified banger. The song itself really lends itself to the organ, and it sounds like something you'd hear walking into a wacky haunted house...never to see the light of day again. MWAHAHAHAHAHA. "Wait, what?" *sheathing knife* Nothing -- nothing.

Keep going for the videos, the Inspector Gadget one is not to be missed.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees Saturday morning cartoons sure aren't what they used to be.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Bath Product Bottles Made Of Soap

Previous Story

Finally, A $10,000 Millennium Falcon Bounce House

Next Story
Read More: cartoons, cool, go go gadget world ender, he man, inspector gadget, instruments, music, musician, saturday morning cartoons, shows, so that's what that sounds like, theme songs, we're getting the band back together, we're on a mission from god
Previous Post
Next Post