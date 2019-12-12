Sure, Why Not?: An Imagined Trailer For Die Hard On Ice

This a spoof trailer made by European subscription internet television and video-on-demand service Now TV imagining Die Hard as a movie ON ICE. I don't know about you, but personally I'd take my whole family to see it every Christmas, including my uncle Ray who was cool enough to show me Die Hard in the first place, and that's gonna take some digging.

Keep going for the trailer while I take a lap around the office quoting the movie.

Thanks to DT, who agrees it's a shame there was never a Ninja Turtles On Ice show, because I would have thrown a fit until my parents took me.