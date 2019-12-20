My My: A 33-Foot Concorde R/C Plane Powered By Four Jet Engines

This is a video of a stunning 33-foot radio controlled Concorde jet. It's powered by four turbine engines and even has a droop nose that can be lowered so the make believe pilots can see the runway during taxi, takeoff, and landing. Some more info while I make some last-minute adjustments to my Christmas list:

That is the most powerful RC Airplane with totaly 1200 newton Thrust. 1 newton are 0,102kg Thrust we have here 4x JetCat P300 Turbine each of this Turbine have 300 Newton Thrust totaly 122,4Kg Thrust power to 149Kg weight of the Model. Exhaust gas temperature is around 480-750 Degree. Exhaust speed is 2160 KM/H this is 1342.162mph. Fuel consumption @max rpm ml / min for 1x turbine is 980ml per minute so all 4x need 3920ml per minute. Enjoy this Flight.

Model Data:

WingSpan: 4 meter

Lenght: 10 meter

Height: 1.85 meter

Weight: 149 Kg

Turbine: 4x JetCat P300 Pro

Fuel Tanks Capacity: 24 liters

Now I'll be the first to admit that numbers are like a foreign language to me, all I want to know is whether or not this thing is powerful enough to still fly with a grown adult hugging the top of it like his crying pillow. Asking for a guy trying to get to the mall in a hurry and willing to risk it all.

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees that thing belongs in a museum. Andy by museum I obviously mean enemy's butt.