This is a video of Mr. Bean (Rowan Atkinson) deepfaked into a new Christian Dior J'adore Absolu fragrance commercial starring Charlize Theron. I wasn't sure how I was going to feel about it at first, but I'll be honest: I think my boner speaks for itself. "Heeeeelp meeeee." Ahahahahaha. *duct tapes to thigh*

Keep going for the full commercial, which I thought was even better at the end.

Thanks to