Mark Rober Makes New And Improved Glitter And Fart Spray Bomb For Package Thieves

This is a video of Mark Rober discussing the build of his new Home Alone inspired glitter and fart spray bomb (complete with MacCauley Culkin cameo), then sending it out into the wild to be stolen from porches by unsuspected jerks, and ruin their days. My day? My day was ruined the moment I woke up and realized it was Monday. I felt like the weekend was over in the blink of an eye. "You've been drunk since lunch on Thursday." It's almost Christmas! "What's that have to do with anything?" *pukes in potted plant, wipes mouth on leaves* I hope you got me something this year.

Keep going for the video, which also includes some Good Samaritan experiments.

Thanks to Allyson S, Dave L, and hairless, who agree there's a special place in the DMV of hell for package thieves.