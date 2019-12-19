Lucasfilm Creative Director And Art Director Discuss Every Type Of Starfighter Seen In Star Wars Movies

This is an almost 18-minute video of Lucasfilm VP and Executive Creative Director Doug Chiang and Art Director Amy Beth Christenson discussing each and every kind of starfighter (small, quick moving ships designed specifically for combat) that appear in the live action Star Wars films. Did they really discuss every single one? I have no clue. I only know Y-wings, X-wings, and, my personal favorite *sweating, sipping milk* X-tra hot wings. "You're an idiot, GW." My parents would never dispute that.

Keep going for the video and geek out until you go see the new Star Wars tomorrow or this weekend.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees the best starfighter of all time is The Last Starfighter.