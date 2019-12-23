License And Registration: Canadian Gets Ticket For Trying To Haul Tractor Trailer With Pickup

These are several shots taken by the Norfolk County, Ontario police after a man was stopping trying to haul a 53-foot tractor trailer with a Chevy Silverado. Although, technically, he wasn't trying to haul the trailer, he was hauling the trailer. Honestly, I don't see what the big deal is. I mean except for that paperclip of a hitch pin and pretty much every thing else going on here -- those all look like very big deals.

Thanks again to my dad, who agrees something looks different about Optimus Prime.