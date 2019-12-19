Learning By Looking: A Video Detailing The Scale And Composition Of Earth's Surface

This is a short video detailing the scale and composition of earth's surface. I learned a lot by watching it. But mostly that the earth's crust and water only account for a paltry 0.59% of earth's total mass. Now I feel like everything I learned in middle school science class was a lie, because I'm pretty sure they tried to tell me the earth was like, ALL water. "Maybe you weren't paying attention." MAYBE I HAD A CRUSH ON THE GIRL WHO SAT BESIDE ME AND COULDN'T FOCUS. "Wait, what?" Julie Atkinson. She used to tie my shoes because she felt sorry for me.

