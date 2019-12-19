Animated Short Of Rudolph Training To Be On Top Again After Fall From Grace

This is 'RED', a short animation from Ritzy Animation tracking Rudolph's journey to reclaim his sleigh-guiding spot in Santa's reindeer pack after a fall from grace. Some more info while I eat three PowerBars back-to-back then feel sick for the rest of the day:

Once a legend, hero, and leader of the PACK, he now lives alone in a trailer on the outskirts of the North Pole.

After watching a documentary charting his fall from grace, a fired up Red decides to make the ultimate comeback and reclaim his spot as the King of Deers. Cue a 'Rocky' style montage and heaps of deer gags as we witness the sheer power and determination of the world's most famous reindeer. In a film bursting with testosterone, carrot smoothies, and 80's inspired hoof-wear, 'RED' is the result of over 2 years of blood, sweat and beers.

