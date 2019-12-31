I'm Taking It Back, I'm Taking Them All Back: 2019 In Six Minutes

December 31, 2019

This is '2019, in 6 minutes', a video produced by Vox highlighting 2019's "moments that entertained us, shook us and inspired us." I remember a couple of those things happening. Is it really a comprehensive list of the most significant things that happened though? Because judging from its lack of the bodybuilder from the last post, I would argue not. *smoking empty plastic water bottle* Reduce, reuse, recycle.

Keep going for the year in review.

Thanks to Linby, who wished me a happy 2020. That was thoughtful.

