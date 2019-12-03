I Am Very Into This: Arnis, The Awesome National Martial Arts Sport Of The Philippines

This is a video from the welterweight men's semi-finals in the SEAGames 2019 Arnis Competition between the Philippines (in red) and Cambodia (in blue). Some more information about arnis while I see if there are any beginner's classes available in my area:

Arnis is the national martial art sport of Philippines. It is also known as Eskrima and Kali. This sport actually emphasizes weapon based fighting which is done using knives, bladed weapons, sticks and various improvised weapons. It also includes hand to hand combat, grappling and weapon disarming methods.

Looks pretty intense, doesn't it? I bet that's a good workout. A real calorie burner. Me? *loading poison blowdart gun* I like to battle smarter, not harder. *aims blowgun, inhales dart* Oh shit, not again. Listen -- I need you to do me a quick favor. "Please don't tell me the antidote is in your butt." Well it sounds like I don't have to.

Keep going for eight minutes of high octane battle.

WATCH: Match between the Philippines (in red armor) and Cambodia (in blue armor) on the LS Welterweight Men's Semi-Finals in the #SEAGames2019 Arnis Competition. pic.twitter.com/9zo6EVgMgj — GMA News (@gmanews) December 1, 2019

Thanks to David L, who knows what I like, and I like watching other people do battle while I pretend I'm the winner.