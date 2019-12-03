I Am Very Into This: Arnis, The Awesome National Martial Arts Sport Of The Philippines

December 3, 2019

This is a video from the welterweight men's semi-finals in the SEAGames 2019 Arnis Competition between the Philippines (in red) and Cambodia (in blue). Some more information about arnis while I see if there are any beginner's classes available in my area:

Arnis is the national martial art sport of Philippines. It is also known as Eskrima and Kali. This sport actually emphasizes weapon based fighting which is done using knives, bladed weapons, sticks and various improvised weapons. It also includes hand to hand combat, grappling and weapon disarming methods.

Looks pretty intense, doesn't it? I bet that's a good workout. A real calorie burner. Me? *loading poison blowdart gun* I like to battle smarter, not harder. *aims blowgun, inhales dart* Oh shit, not again. Listen -- I need you to do me a quick favor. "Please don't tell me the antidote is in your butt." Well it sounds like I don't have to.

Keep going for eight minutes of high octane battle.

Thanks to David L, who knows what I like, and I like watching other people do battle while I pretend I'm the winner.

Well That Looks Like Fun: Go-Karting On A Frozen River

Previous Story

Animated Graph Of The Most Popular TV Shows From 1986 - 2019

Next Story
Read More: doing battle, finish him!, hacking and slashing, heck yeah, high octane, holy smokes, i am into this, i want tickets to the next competition, intense, martial arts, so that's what that looks like, sweet, there can be only one, video, weapons, would watch
Previous Post
Next Post