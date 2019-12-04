Holy Smokes: Martial Artist's Insanely Impressive Jumping On Water Illusion

December 4, 2019

This is a video of Chinese martial artist Xiao Qiang repeatedly taking the invisible step trick to the next level and appearing to jump on water. Now that is impressive. For reference, I got lightheaded standing up from the toilet too fast this afternoon and hit my head on the coat hook on the inside of the stall door. "Jesus, you need stitches." I AIN'T NO SNITCH.

Keep going for the video while I superglue my hand to my head.

Thanks to Caroline J, who knows magic when she sees it, and she saw this.

Finally, Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Covered On Wind Instruments Made From Melons

Previous Story

Whatever Works: Video of A BMW On Fire Being Extinguished By A Septic Truck

Next Story
Read More: dare to dream, dream and you can achieve, fast, illusion, impressive, jumping, magic is everywhere, martial arts, mind over matter, oh he's good, oh wow, physics, skills, so that's what that looks like, tricks, video, well how about that!
Previous Post
Next Post