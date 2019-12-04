Holy Smokes: Martial Artist's Insanely Impressive Jumping On Water Illusion

This is a video of Chinese martial artist Xiao Qiang repeatedly taking the invisible step trick to the next level and appearing to jump on water. Now that is impressive. For reference, I got lightheaded standing up from the toilet too fast this afternoon and hit my head on the coat hook on the inside of the stall door. "Jesus, you need stitches." I AIN'T NO SNITCH.

Keep going for the video while I superglue my hand to my head.

Thanks to Caroline J, who knows magic when she sees it, and she saw this.