Hold On To Your Butts: Button-Pushing Baby Yoda Antagonizes Jurassic Park Staff

This is a short mashup of Jurassic Park and The Mandalorian starring Baby Yoda antagonizing Jurassic Park creator John Hammond and chief engineer John 'Ray' Arnold with all his button pushing. Admittedly, there's nothing worse than somebody pushing your buttons, especially when you're already stressed and your dinosaur amusement park is turning from solid, respectable turds to a wet, painful mess right under your ass. We've all been there. And some of us live there.

Keep going for the video.

