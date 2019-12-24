Happy Holidays!: A Slot Car Race Track Christmas Tree

December 24, 2019

Happy holidays! Just like I wish for myself, I hope you get everything you need. "But what about what I want?" Just how good do you think you were this year? Me? I need that new all-electric Porsche. "No, you need a kick in the pants." Oh, dad. This is a video of a Christmas tree decorated with 32-feet of working slot-car race track. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to pound some nog and take a few laps around the tree, I'll see you Thursday. *setting Home Alone style traps for Santa between fireplace and tree* Peace on earth and goodwill towards man.

Keep going for a video demonstration of the tree.

Thanks to MSA, who is definitely on Santa's nice list this year.

Finally, A Decent Octopus Tentacle Pillow

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
Read More: cheers, christmas, christmas tree, decorating, happy holidays!, ho ho ho, holidays, race car, race car backwards is race car, santa, the naughty list, the nice list, the reason for the season, tree
Previous Post