Happy Holidays!: A Slot Car Race Track Christmas Tree

Happy holidays! Just like I wish for myself, I hope you get everything you need. "But what about what I want?" Just how good do you think you were this year? Me? I need that new all-electric Porsche. "No, you need a kick in the pants." Oh, dad. This is a video of a Christmas tree decorated with 32-feet of working slot-car race track. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to pound some nog and take a few laps around the tree, I'll see you Thursday. *setting Home Alone style traps for Santa between fireplace and tree* Peace on earth and goodwill towards man.

