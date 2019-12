This is a video of Youtuber Wummi's pet Furby, which he upgraded to perform System Of A Down's 'Chop Suey!', a move which he claims has made the Furby "at least 20% better." Now I hate to nitpick over numbers, but I would argue that figure is actually closer to me pressing on my closed eyelids with my thumbs until I see incredibly painful color splotches.

Keep going for the full video.