Guy Plays Both Players Of 2-Person Arcade Shooter, Finishes Game On A Single Quarter Apiece

December 16, 2019

These are a few videos of who we can safely assume is the same guy as from this post playing both player 1 and player 2 on the1997 arcade shooter classic Time Crisis II at Button Mash in Los Angeles and beating the game on a singe quarter for each player. I can't even imagine how many times he's played the entire game like this, but the way he's turned it into a piece of performance art and anticipates exactly what's going to happen -- clearly he knows the game like the back of his hand. *eyes own back of hand* EYE DROPS PICKLES PENIS. Who wrote this and what does it mean?

Keep going for three videos of the King Of Crisis in action.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees everybody is the best at something.

