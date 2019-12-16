Guy Plays Both Players Of 2-Person Arcade Shooter, Finishes Game On A Single Quarter Apiece

These are a few videos of who we can safely assume is the same guy as from this post playing both player 1 and player 2 on the1997 arcade shooter classic Time Crisis II at Button Mash in Los Angeles and beating the game on a singe quarter for each player. I can't even imagine how many times he's played the entire game like this, but the way he's turned it into a piece of performance art and anticipates exactly what's going to happen -- clearly he knows the game like the back of his hand. *eyes own back of hand* EYE DROPS PICKLES PENIS. Who wrote this and what does it mean?

Keep going for three videos of the King Of Crisis in action.

Last night I saw one of the craziest damn things I've ever seen in all my days. This guy rides solo up into the arcade, walks up to TIME CRISIS II, and plays the game start to finish on one coin -- using both guns. That means he's players 1 and 2 at the same time. pic.twitter.com/GyiDYiPE1y — Andy Khouri (@andykhouri) December 15, 2019 Notice how he looks at one screen while actually shooting at the other. He's signaling to the observer that he knows what's going to happen; that he's lived through this crisis of time again and again in a relentless pursuit of what I can only describe as pure enlightenment. pic.twitter.com/08MZc1BLaN — Andy Khouri (@andykhouri) December 15, 2019

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees everybody is the best at something.