Guy Creates Incredible Super Mario World Pixel Art Guitar Using 10,000 Cut And Dyed Popsicle Sticks

December 17, 2019

super-mario-world-pixel-guitar.jpg

This is a build video of the incredibly impressive Super Mario World pixel art guitar constructed by Glasgow, Scotland based luthier Cranmer Guitars over the course of seven months and 10,000 popsicle sticks (8,000 of which were each cut into four individual 2mm square pixels for the ~32,000 pixel body of the guitar). Just like me when I take my shirt off in slow motion, it's nothing less than stunning. "Stunning or stunting?" *raises back of hand* "Cool Planeteer ring." No shit it is.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees now that's a guitar for the front man of a Super Nintendo video game theme cover band, which is about to be me.

