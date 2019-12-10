Finally, The Mariah Carey/Marilyn Manson Mashup 'All I Want For Christmas Is The Beautiful People'

Because the internet is a strange, terrifyingly beautiful place, this is 'All I Want For Christmas Is The Beautiful People', a mashup created by Youtuber Bill McClintock of Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' and Marilyn Manson's 'The Beautiful People'. It's, uh, it's really something. Something I want played during my perfect Christmastime wedding! "Sounds like somebody watched A December Bride on the Hallmark Channel last night!" AND DVR'd IT.

Keep going for the banger.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me he only ever asks for peace on earth and goodwill towards man every Christmas. Yeah I don't see that ever happening.