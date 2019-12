This is the $12 Scotch Magic Tape Dispenser Record Player. It dispenses Scotch Tape and looks like a record player. And, I think I speak for everyone here when I say it is easily the biggest thing to happen to Scotch Tape in the last 80 years.

Keep going for a couple more shots because, just like Santa's elves, they exist.

