Finally, A $10,000 Millennium Falcon Bounce House

In there better be one at my next birthday party news, this is the officially licensed Star Wars Millennium Falcon Hyperspace Jump Experience bounce house designed and sold by Magic Jump. The 1,100 pound Falcon has some inflatable slides and playthings inside, safely accommodates up to 12 bouncers at once, measures 35-feet long, 30 feet wide and 15 feet tall, and costs $9,495. Or you can finance one for $237.38/month. Or, and this is probably your best bet-- "Rent one from an entertainment company." Okay I was going to say steal, but I suppose your suggestion is on the right side of the law, as dumb as it was.

Keep going for a couple shots of the other sides and the interior.

Thanks to Jet, who agrees that as far as my next birthday goes, this is going to look perfect between the face painting booth and build-your-own-sundae station.