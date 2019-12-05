Evenly Matched: Boxers Perform Simultaneous Knockouts

This is a video from not the MGM Grand starring two boxing opponents simultaneously knocking each other out. The way they both crumble at the exact same time doesn't even look real, it looks like a cartoon. Man, I still remember the last time I got KO'd. "Bar fight?" Fell out of my bunk bed building a pillow fort.

Keep going for the video, but the 2XKO is at 0:50, followed by extreme ref confusion.

Thanks to Victor, who agrees in this rare case the ref actually wins the title.