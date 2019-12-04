Don't Tell My Nieces: $30,000 Frozen Elsa And Anna Dolls Studded With Real Diamonds And Gemstones

This is the limited edition (of two) Frozen 2 x Roberto Coin Deluxe Diamond Doll Set available exclusively from Saks Fifth Avenue. The set features Elsa, Anna and Olaf all outfitted with real diamonds and gems because somebody out there needs that since she probably already has two ponies. Some more info while I wonder if Christmas is even going to come this year:

The Disney's Frozen 2 x Roberto Coin Collection features fractal snowflake shapes symbolizing Elsa's inner strength and power, Anna's iconic, colorful wheat pattern representing her warmth, optimism and the Fall seasonal palette from the film, and Roberto Coin's ruby signifying his wish and dream of a joyful future. It also features a cool dusting of Olaf signature pieces to warm your heart. Roberto Coin signs each of his jewels with a small ruby, inspired by an ancient Egyptian legend that a ruby touching the skin brings happiness, prosperity and love. This limited edition doll set features Elsa, Anna, and Olaf outfitted in sparkling gems.

ANNA'S NECKLACE

Orange sapphire, 0.25 tcw

Yellow sapphire, 0.05 tcw

18K yellow gold ANNA'S HAIR COMB

Orange sapphire, 0.30 tcw

Yellow sapphire, 0.10 tcw

18K yellow gold ELSA'S NECKLACE

Amethyst, 0.81 tcw

Green tourmaline, 0.10 tcw

18K white gold OLAF LARGE BROOCH

Diamond, 0.73 tcw

18K white gold OLAF SMALL BROOCH 1

Diamond, 0.48 tcw

18K white gold OLAF SMALL BROOCH 2

Diamond, 0.48 tcw

18K white gold

Honestly, I expected more carat weight. That's only a few thousand dollars in gemstones, tops. Granted I know nothing about the price of gems and I once tried to pawn a piece of broken glass I mistook for a diamond, but that's not my point. My point is -- is this a pearl? "That's a tooth." How do you know? "I saw you pull it out." Haha, a kid on the back of the bus told me the tooth fairy pays double for adult teeth. Speaking of -- how are you with a shovel?

Keep going for a few closeups.

