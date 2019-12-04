Don't Tell My Nieces: $30,000 Frozen Elsa And Anna Dolls Studded With Real Diamonds And Gemstones
This is the limited edition (of two) Frozen 2 x Roberto Coin Deluxe Diamond Doll Set available exclusively from Saks Fifth Avenue. The set features Elsa, Anna and Olaf all outfitted with real diamonds and gems because somebody out there needs that since she probably already has two ponies. Some more info while I wonder if Christmas is even going to come this year:
The Disney's Frozen 2 x Roberto Coin Collection features fractal snowflake shapes symbolizing Elsa's inner strength and power, Anna's iconic, colorful wheat pattern representing her warmth, optimism and the Fall seasonal palette from the film, and Roberto Coin's ruby signifying his wish and dream of a joyful future. It also features a cool dusting of Olaf signature pieces to warm your heart. Roberto Coin signs each of his jewels with a small ruby, inspired by an ancient Egyptian legend that a ruby touching the skin brings happiness, prosperity and love. This limited edition doll set features Elsa, Anna, and Olaf outfitted in sparkling gems.
ANNA'S NECKLACE
Orange sapphire, 0.25 tcw
Yellow sapphire, 0.05 tcw
18K yellow gold
ANNA'S HAIR COMB
Orange sapphire, 0.30 tcw
Yellow sapphire, 0.10 tcw
18K yellow gold
ELSA'S NECKLACE
Amethyst, 0.81 tcw
Green tourmaline, 0.10 tcw
18K white gold
OLAF LARGE BROOCH
Diamond, 0.73 tcw
18K white gold
OLAF SMALL BROOCH 1
Diamond, 0.48 tcw
18K white gold
OLAF SMALL BROOCH 2
Diamond, 0.48 tcw
18K white gold
Honestly, I expected more carat weight. That's only a few thousand dollars in gemstones, tops. Granted I know nothing about the price of gems and I once tried to pawn a piece of broken glass I mistook for a diamond, but that's not my point. My point is -- is this a pearl? "That's a tooth." How do you know? "I saw you pull it out." Haha, a kid on the back of the bus told me the tooth fairy pays double for adult teeth. Speaking of -- how are you with a shovel?
Keep going for a few closeups.
