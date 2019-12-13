Dirt Biker Rides Over Bridge Arch Instead Of Bridge

Because poor decision making comes in all shapes and sizes, this is a video of a daredevil in Slovakia riding his dirt bike over a high bridge arch instead of on the road like a normal person who doesn't have to risk death to enjoy their weekend. Man, whatever happened to just drinking a few cold ones and yelling at the television? "Sports?" Hallmark Christmas movies. DAMMIT *snaps controller in two* JUST ADMIT YOU LOVE EACH OTHER.

Keep going for the poor quality video while I call this kid's mom and tattle on him.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees he might want to tighten that camera he mounted on the front of his bike.