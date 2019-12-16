Dare To Dream: Kite Surfer Casually Jumps Up And Down A Cliff

December 16, 2019

This is a short video of Australian kite surfer Olly Bridge casually using his rig to jump up a cliff, chill on top for a few moments, then jump back down to the ocean below. Being able to harness the wind like that -- now that's powerful magic. I'm not saying I could have done it, but *rolling up wizard sleeves* I could have and would have AND incorporated a few barrel rolls. "You would have been dragged up and down that cliff then out to sea to be eaten by sharks." The circle of life demands it.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees Olly have brought a picnic.

Dirt Biker Rides Over Bridge Arch Instead Of Bridge

Previous Story

Guy Plays Both Players Of 2-Person Arcade Shooter, Finishes Game On A Single Quarter Apiece

Next Story
Read More: australia, back to the beach, cruisin', extreme sports, harnessing the power of wind, having a great time, jumping, kite surfing, nothing but net, skills, smooth, so that's what that looks like, video, water sports
Previous Post
Next Post