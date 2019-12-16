Dare To Dream: Kite Surfer Casually Jumps Up And Down A Cliff

This is a short video of Australian kite surfer Olly Bridge casually using his rig to jump up a cliff, chill on top for a few moments, then jump back down to the ocean below. Being able to harness the wind like that -- now that's powerful magic. I'm not saying I could have done it, but *rolling up wizard sleeves* I could have and would have AND incorporated a few barrel rolls. "You would have been dragged up and down that cliff then out to sea to be eaten by sharks." The circle of life demands it.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees Olly have brought a picnic.