Cool: This Mars Dust Globe

This is the Mars Dust Globe brought to life by toy designer Dan Abramson and available from Uncommon Goods. The 4-inch globe features an orb inside with a detailed topography of Mars on one side, and two astronauts standing on the planet's surface on the other. When shook, the $35 globe swirls with a red Martian dust storm. Will the astronauts survive?! "They're resin." Like what you'd scrape and smoke out of your pipe when you were desperate in college? "Huh?" What?

Keep going for a couple more shots and another giffer.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees it's cool to pretend you live in a snow globe, at least until you panic and want out because you're too good at pretending.