Coming Soon: NECA's 8-Inch Bob Ross Action Figure

These are several shots of NECA's upcoming $30 Bob Ross 8-Inch Clothed Action Figure available for pre-order from a variety of retailers. The action figure "stands at 8-inches tall and fully articulated, Bob Ross wears his signature look from The Joy of Painting and will create a happy little space on your shelf. He comes with a paint palette, 2 brushes, a palette knife, and a large easel display." Still, I thought it was a little weird they had to specify the action figure is clothed in the product title, like somebody might think it's a naked version. I mean is there something about Bob I was unaware of? "He was a free spirit." Does that mean nudist? "He was one with nature." You didn't answer my question. "He had the penis of a bull moose." I knew it!

Keep going for several more shots.

Thanks to DT, who agrees the world could never have too many Bob Rosses.