Colin Furze Builds Drivable, Partially Jet-Powered Landspeeder

This is a video of Colin Furze driving the full-scale jet-powered landspeeder he built from the chassis and drivetrain of a golf cart (previously: the giant AT-ACT playhouse he built and the full-scale TIE Silencer). It's pretty sweet. There's also a build video detailing how it was constructed. As Colin mentions in the drive video though, the cart's electric motor and little jet engines he used don't provide enough power for the thing to really haul Jedi ass, so he's considering adding a much stronger electric motor in the future. Me? I'd add a repulsorlift engine myself, but that's just me and I just Googled what powers landspeeders in the Star Wars universe so I'd seem like I know what I'm talking about. "A valiant effort, GW." Sometimes I like to pretend to care.

Keep going for the videos.

