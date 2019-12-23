Christmas Lights Very Impressively Synced To Rush's 'Spirit Of The Radio'

This is a video of Jim Hammond's home Christmas light display beautifully choreographed to sync with Rush's classic 'Spirit Of The Radio'. I can't even imagine the amount of time and effort that went into programming those lights so precisely, but I suppose everybody tries to get Santa's attention in their own way. Me? I'm going to distract him with an illegal firework diversion, then poison blowdart him in the keister and climb into that magical sack of presents of his which, from what I've gathered, is basically a TARDIS version of a Toys 'Я' Us.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luka, who agrees there's no way Santa isn't stopping at that house, especially if he's the Rush fan we suspect he is (I mean he does deliver presents all over the whole world in a single night).