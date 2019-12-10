Cats Attempt To Navigate An Invisible-Walled Plastic Wrap Maze

December 10, 2019

This is a video of Youtuber Kittisaurus's cats (previously) attempting to navigate a small maze made out of plastic wrap. You can really see their individual personalities at play in regard to how they approach the problem. Some just run straight into it, others sit and consider their options and paw a little bit first, but none just sat in the middle and licked a paw while staring me dead in the eyes like my cat would have.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees if cats were all people the world would be an even more terrifying place.

A Supercut Of Inigo Montoya's Classic Princess Bride Line As Used In Other Movies And Shows

Previous Story

Nordstroms Selling $60 AirPod 'Carrying Straps' So You Don't Drop Your AirPods

Next Story
Read More: are there treats on the other side of this maze because if there aren't i'm 100 percent cool on this side, awww, cats, coming through!, here kitty kitty, invisible, maze, meow?, plastic, problem solving, solving problems
Previous Post
Next Post