Cats Attempt To Navigate An Invisible-Walled Plastic Wrap Maze

This is a video of Youtuber Kittisaurus's cats (previously) attempting to navigate a small maze made out of plastic wrap. You can really see their individual personalities at play in regard to how they approach the problem. Some just run straight into it, others sit and consider their options and paw a little bit first, but none just sat in the middle and licked a paw while staring me dead in the eyes like my cat would have.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees if cats were all people the world would be an even more terrifying place.