Bodybuilder Shreds Guitar Solo While Performing 330 Pound Lunge

December 31, 2019

This is a video of bodybuilder Eric Bugenhagen performing a 330-pound lunge while shredding an Iron Maiden guitar solo. Looking back, it's arguably the best thing to come out of 2019, and possibly the only good thing to come out of 2019. I mean, unless you got married or had a baby, then it was totally that. *rolling eyes* To 2020! Congratulations on the kid though, seriously.

Keep going for the video while I start designing my garage gym on graph paper.

Thanks to Geoff, who agrees if anybody is going to reach the pinnacle of human achievement, it's this guy.

