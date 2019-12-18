Bicyclist Riding Around England Uses GPS To Draw Very Impressive GPS Reindeer, Santa Face, Snowman

December 18, 2019

gps-reindeer.jpg

This is the result of bicyclist Anthony Hoyte riding 127.8km (79.4 miles) around London over the course of nine hours to draw a reindeer head using GPS tracking/tracing service Strava. Also included are a 66km (41 mile), 4 hour 35 minute Santa face around Birmingham from 2018, and a 142.3km (88.4 mile) 10 hour and 3 minute snowman from 2017. *shrug* I suppose we all celebrate the holidays differently. Me? I chug eggnog till I feel like I'm going to puke, then chug more until I do.

gps-santa-head.jpg

gps-snowman.jpg

Thanks to Christina D, for inspiring me to draw all the things I've wanted to on my bike but been too put off by the exercise to.

