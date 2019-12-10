Benny Hill Music Included: Three Idiots Try To Steal Wall-Mounted 75-Inch Television

This is some security cam footage from a real estate agency in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil of three idiots trying to steal a wall mounted 75-inch television. But mostly just slipping and falling on all the broken glass they created when they shattered the window (plus one guy trying to run through an unbroken window). Eventually, two of the would-be thieves manage to completely break the television trying to rip it off the wall, set it on the floor, and make their getaway. On a scale from 1 to Ocean's 11, I give them all two years and another one probation.

Keep going for the video, complete with Benny Hill remix.

Thanks to DT, who agrees surely if these three saved their allowances long enough they'd be able to split a television between them.