Awww: Man Trades First Class London To NYC Seat/Bed To 88-Year Old Woman To Fulfill Her Dream

Because there might be a single scrap of hope left for humanity yet, a man named Jack recently traded his first class seat/bed on a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to New York City to 88-year old Violet (are you sure not Rose?) to fulfill a dream of hers after learning she'd always wanted to sit in first class after striking up a friendship at the airport. Some more info per stewardess Leah Amy while I speculate if Violet secretly flushed the Heart Of The Sky at 35,000 feet:

Of the hundreds of flights I've operated, I've had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels and some Hollywood movie stars but let me tell you about my two favourite passengers EVER!

Jack and his family purchased seats In our upper class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got onboard, Jack went and found violet in economy and swapped seats with her. He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight. No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him too. Violet is 88years old, has been a nurse in both the UK and over in America. She travels to New York to see her daughter, but hasn't been able to for a while because of a knee replacement. Her dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true. You should of seen her face, when I tucked her in her bed after supper ☺️

She said her daughter won't believe her, and wanted a 'selfie' to prove it, but didn't have a phone or an email address. These photos are getting sent in the post tomorrow, can you even cope 😩😍❤️😭😊

So sweet. For reference, one of the last times I flew there was a woman sitting in my seat when I boarded and I told her as much and she asked if I cared and I said yes that's why I picked the window seat. Then she asked me again if she could just sit there because she didn't want to sit in the middle and I agreed because I'm a pushover but I just sat there hating her the whole flight and, if we're being completely honest, to this very day. That was 2014 by the way. Still, this is a beautiful story. Very cute.

