Audi Dealership Sues Couple After 3-Year Old Daughter Scratches 10 Cars In Showroom

Above: one of the damaged cars but not of the actual damage because why would you take a picture of that?

Because you break it you bought it, a couple in China were recently sued by an Audi dealership after their 3-year old daughter snuck a rock into the showroom and casually scratched ten different cars before somebody noticed. Some more info while I practice ignoring my own future children:

According to report by 7news, the dealership sued the father, known as Mr. Zhao, for an initial amount of 200,000 RMB (about $28,500) and said that it was just for the initial estimate and the actual figure could be much more which would be decided upon further evaluation of the damage incurred. In the lawsuit, the dealership claimed that the cars could not be sold as new cars once they are repainted. They argued that the vehicles will have to be sold as used cars at significant markdowns. Mr. Zhao rejected the 200,000 RMB demand by the dealership but the two parties managed to reach a settlement of 70,000 RMB ($10,000), the Lingui People's Court said in a statement on December 3rd.

Man, a $10,000 trip to a car dealership and you didn't even leave with a car -- that sucks. Still, I hope everyone learned a valuable lesson today. "Which is?" If you're not convincing a young niece or nephew to drive you to the beer store, children have no absolutely no business around cars.

