An Incredibly Detailed Baby Yoda Raspberry Pie

This is the 'Raspbaby Yoda' raspberry pie baked and decorated by The Pieous of PiesAreAwesome (yes they are too!). Man, berry pies are my absolute favorite. And this one, wow -- it almost looks too good to eat. *licking baby Yoda crumbs from side of mouth* Almost. Now, where can I get some of that alien mermaid milk old Luke Skywalker made look so good to wash this down with?

Keep going for several shots of the Yoda decorating process.

Thanks to Joshua S, who agrees that's one pie it would be an honor to take to the face.