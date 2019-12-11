A Series Of Star Wars x Disney Animated Character Mashups

This is a series of mashups starring Disney animated characters as Star Wars characters as imagined by the folks at Fun.com. Which is your favorite? I thought they were all pretty good and I generally don't like these sorts of things because I've been reduced to a bitter, cynical jerk after my girlfriend was taken from me by an unjust world. "She left you for being irresponsible with your money." Who wouldn't want to live in a leased Mercedes?!

Keep going for an individual poster of each character.

Thanks to Angela, who works for Fun. Me? I work for a paycheck to keep the hot water on so I can sit in the shower and cry.