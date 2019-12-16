A Rube Goldberg Machine, But With Guns

December 16, 2019

This is a video of a man's quest to shoot a crossbow bolt at a target, which will pull a string and trigger a gun to fire, which will hit another target and trigger another gun to fire, and on and on ten times and shooting and breaking a ceramic statue. Thankfully for his dream, after a number of failure to fires he eventually gets it to work. What a victorious feeling that must have been. Me? I would have given up. Life's too short to spend the whole thing failing and feeling like a loser -- that's one of my mottos. Never challenge yourself -- that's another.

Keep going for the video, which is long so feel free to skip around and/or explain what that first part was to me.

Thanks to Deksam, who agrees playing with guns alone in the woods is all part of growing up and dying in the woods alone.

Guy Plays Both Players Of 2-Person Arcade Shooter, Finishes Game On A Single Quarter Apiece

Previous Story

You Know How I Feel About Fire: No-Moving-Parts Tesla Valve Explained With Fire

Next Story
Read More: bang bang she shot me down bang bang i hit the ground bang bang my baby shot me down, chain reaction, dare to dream, everybody needs a hobby, guns, if at first you don't succeed try and try again, pew pew pew, rube goldberg machine, so that's what that looks like, video, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post