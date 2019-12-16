A Rube Goldberg Machine, But With Guns

This is a video of a man's quest to shoot a crossbow bolt at a target, which will pull a string and trigger a gun to fire, which will hit another target and trigger another gun to fire, and on and on ten times and shooting and breaking a ceramic statue. Thankfully for his dream, after a number of failure to fires he eventually gets it to work. What a victorious feeling that must have been. Me? I would have given up. Life's too short to spend the whole thing failing and feeling like a loser -- that's one of my mottos. Never challenge yourself -- that's another.

Keep going for the video, which is long so feel free to skip around and/or explain what that first part was to me.

