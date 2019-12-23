This is a rap about food in the Star Wars universe by YoMermanRaps. Just like on every Christmas morning, I didn't expect much, and I was pleasantly surprised. Except for the being pleasantly surprised on Christmas morning part -- I never get anything good. "I got you something, GW." Aww, is it another middle finger in your pocket like last year?!

Keep going for the rap, which had surprisingly high production value (of course half that production value was the actual production value of Star Wars on account of the movie clips used).

Thanks to Greg, who agrees if Chewbacca really didn't know better than to roast that Porg there's no way he hasn't eaten Ewoks too.