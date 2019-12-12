A Piano Arrangement Of Survivor's Get Amped Classic 'Eye Of The Tiger'

December 12, 2019

This is a video of musician Eric Case performing his original piano arrangement of Survivor's classic 'Eye Of The Tiger'. I enjoyed it, although it was lacking a certain degree of that 'I can do anything!' hype of the original. 4/5 stars but unfortunately won't be adding to my beat up a neighbor or rob a bank playlists.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who agrees there's nothing quite like shadowboxing yourself in mirror to 'Eye Of The Tiger' to really get amped. Right? *throws a couple punches* This fat turd's going down!

