A Piano Arrangement Of Survivor's Get Amped Classic 'Eye Of The Tiger'

This is a video of musician Eric Case performing his original piano arrangement of Survivor's classic 'Eye Of The Tiger'. I enjoyed it, although it was lacking a certain degree of that 'I can do anything!' hype of the original. 4/5 stars but unfortunately won't be adding to my beat up a neighbor or rob a bank playlists.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who agrees there's nothing quite like shadowboxing yourself in mirror to 'Eye Of The Tiger' to really get amped. Right? *throws a couple punches* This fat turd's going down!