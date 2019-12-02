A Custom Smoke-Breathing Godzilla Christmas Tree

December 2, 2019

godzilla-christmas-tree-1.jpg

Because it just makes sense, this is the smoke-breathing Godzilla Christmas tree crafted by New Zealander Steven Newland and recently up for auction on Trademe. It sold for $415 while my hands were unfortunately too covered in bread stuffing to bid $1,000,000. That's a shame. As you can see, it offers the perfect place to pile gifts between its legs and, with a well-timed smokey exhale, might just be enough to scare an extra present out of Santa. Or a fart that sets the tree on fire, it really could go either way with a man who eats nothing but cookies and naughty elves.

Keep going for one more shot and a video of the smoke (fog machine) in action.

godzilla-christmas-tree-2.jpg

Thanks to my friend Jackie, who got me a Zelda coffee mug many moons ago and is still in service to this day.

Previous Post
Next Post