A Compilation Of The Year's Best News Bloopers

Well folks, the end of the year nears, and you all know what that means. "The end of the world!" Please, don't tease me. This is a compilation video of some of the year's best news bloopers. And let me tell you, there were some SOLID bloops in there. Maybe not as solid as my muscles, but feel how hard this is. "Elbows aren't muscles." Pfft, what the hell do you know, chicken legs?

Keep going for the video. I especially liked the news anchor who doesn't understand you don't actually eat the bowl Chipotle comes in.

Thanks to Marco G, who agrees the best blooper of 2019 was 2019.