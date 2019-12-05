103MPH Average: Guys Break Cannonball Run Record From NYC To LA In 27 Hours 25 Minutes

December 5, 2019

Three maniacs just set a new Cannonball Run record from New York City to Los Angeles, driving a heavily modified just-for-the-record-breaking-attempt Mercedes E63 AMG at an average of 103MPH (including gas stops, which were only 22.5 minutes total for the whole trip thanks to a gigantic gas tank welded in the trunk). They completed the 2,825 mile journey in just 27 hours and 25 minutes (the previous record, set in 2006 with a BMW M5 was 31 hours, 4 minutes). Road & Track has a really good article about the whole adventure if you're interested, and goes into way more detail about the vehicle and technology used (read: every kind of police detector available) than I ever could. Still, 27 hours and 25 minutes -- that's waaaaay faster than I made the trip. For reference, I left New York City on March 12th, 2012 at 6:55AM and now I live in Nebraska.

