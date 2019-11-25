You Don't Know Till You Try: Guy Uses Soda Machine To Carbonate Milk

November 25, 2019

Seen here looking regretful, this is a video of adventurous Joe Barnard using a SodaStream machine to carbonate some milk. After making a mess and trying it, he decides it's "very close to the worst drink he's had." Man -- sounds like you've got some living to do, Joe. Because I've had carbonated milk before and it isn't top twenty worst drinks I've ever had. *gazes into the distance, shudders* I've tasted things that made my tits curl.

Keep going for the video, actual fun begins around 1:50.

Thanks to Fout, who agrees clearly the problem is he didn't start with chocolate.

