Yikes: Woman Backing Up To Take Picture Of Mom Almost Falls Into Grand Canyon

This is a short video of Emily Koford almost falling into the Grand Canyon while backing up to take a picture of her mom Erin on the south rim. The moment was captured by fellow visitor Kevin "Holy!" Fox from a further vantage point. Me? You'd never see me that close to the edge. I don't trust myself. Neither my balance nor my brain telling me it's cool to jump, one of Gandalf's giant eagle friends will save you.

