Wow, Internet: Guy Trampolining With Spiral Filter Added

November 15, 2019

This is a short video of a guy jumping around on the trampoline with some sort of trippy spiral filter added. He also makes Mario and Luigi sounds for extra effect. Or maybe that's just what he sounds like. Whatever the case, I've got the feeling this is the kind of guy who would bet he could beat you in a race to somewhere with him running and you driving and actually win.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees we came to get down, we came to get down, so let's get back in the bed and mess around.

