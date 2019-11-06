Woman Gets Interviewed About Electric Scooter Rules, Immediately Crosses Street During Don't Walk And Gets Hit By Car

This is a video from Mallorca of a woman being interviewed about the laws pertaining to the operation of electric scooters, then proceeding to cross a street after the safe-to-cross crosswalk has ended and immediately getting hit by a car. A transcription of the interview:

Interviewer: "What are the rules?"

Girl: "You can't go anywhere unless it's a cycle path or ACIRE (zones of restricted vehicle access in this city)... uhm... it's still not mandatory to wear a helmet ... and you can't wear headphones with music ... and I think at night you can go anywhere". Interviewer: "perfect" Girl: (still finishing her answer)... "from like 10pm, more or less" Interviewer: "you pass!!! Thank you!" Girl: Byeee

Admittedly, I probably would have done the exact same thing. You just got randomly interviewed on the side of the road and you're so dazzled by your fifteen seconds of fame you're all "Later!" and don't think to look if the crosswalk is lit, you see some stragglers in it and just go. Even if traffic had been going by at full speed I would have probably felt obligated to cross that street Frogger style. Would I have made it? "One jump into the street, one panicked jump towards an oncoming car, froggy skull and crossbones." That sounds right.

Keep going for the video, complete with value-add ending.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees the number one rule of electric scootering should be always wearing an emergency jetpack.